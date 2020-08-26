Rocky Mount Town Council approves relief program for residents

^pBy BRIANA BARKER
Rocky Mount Town Council approved a new program to help town residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during a special meeting Tuesday night.
The Supplemental Assistance Funding for Emergencies program aims to help residents who have lost a job, been laid off or experienced a reduction in hours because of the pandemic.
The program can assist those in need with expenses for food, rent/mortgage, child care, utilities or transportation. SAFE will be conducted by Helping Hands, and the funds will come from the $828,000 the town received from Franklin County’s share of the CARES Act funds.
“We’ve got a lot of people in Rocky Mount who are struggling to pay basic expenses because of lost income related to COVID-19,” Town Manager James Ervin said. “When the CARES Act funds were awarded, we set aside money to set up a program that will help residents pay for things like housing, child care and food.”
SAFE program funds are available on a first come, first served basis, and the program will run through Dec. 4. The town teamed up with Helping Hands whose program assists those in need by paying bills directly to the organization owed. For example, if a resident is behind on a power bill, Helping Hands will pay Appalachian Power directly.
Ervin asked council for a maximum of $165,000, but said he doesn’t believe all those funds will be needed.
“Helping Hands actually thinks the amount of need is not going to be very high,” Ervin said. “Because we have done pretty good during this, but we will have service sector employees whose restaurants were shut down and may be behind on their rent, may be behind on utilities, and that is ultimately exactly the kind of thing the CARES Act was designed to solve. So this is a way to tackle those issues without us giving direct payments to individuals.”
Ervin said that Helping Hands was a good fit to administer SAFE because the organization already has the infrastructure in place to process applications and award support to residents. Helping Hands began accepting applications Aug. 21.
Funding is available to individuals and families who do not meet requirements for federal or state benefits programs. To receive assistance, applicants must show proof of Rocky Mount residence and be able to demonstrate a loss of income because of COVID-19. They will also be required to show an invoice or statement showing the outstanding debt or financial need.
Benefits are available for expenses, including:
n Housing assistance with up to three months’ worth of past-due mortgage or rent payments.
n Food assistance for families or individuals.
n Child care payments for families who need caregivers while they are working, training or seeking other education.
n Utilities assistance with up to three months’ worth of past-due payments.
n Transportation costs such as gas, bus transportation and vehicle repairs.
Ervin said that the SAFE program is not operated by the Virginia Department of Social Services; therefore, the provisions of the program cannot be appealed.
Residents who wish to apply for assistance should contact Helping Hands at 483-2387. The organization’s hours are Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon.
The town received a little more than $858,500 in CARES Act money from the county. Council approved nearly $235,000 to reimburse the Reset Rocky Mount Business small business grants program, which amounted to $190,000, as well as the Rocky Mount Cares dinner program, which the town worked with local restaurants to help provide free dinners to residents in need at a cost of $8,800. The town also provided farmers’ market vendors with a micro grant program that amounted to $3,800.
A second round was approved in July and council appropriated $10,000 for that portion of the program, which includes hiring a temporary staff member to manage the SNAP program.
Just under $4,000 of the CARES Act funds reimbursed the town for its 3-To-Go coupons, which were distributed in April via the town’s water bills to help stimulate local restaurants during the government-mandated shutdown of dine-in service. The town also spent approximately $7,500 to purchase fencing to aid crowd control for the Harvester Outdoors concert series, another $7,500 on personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies, and a little more than $13,000 to cover payroll expenses due to COVID leave.
In addition to the $165,000 appropriated for the SAFE program, council also approved $242,000 in other CARES Act expenditures, including $100,000 to replace restrooms at Mary Elizabeth and Mary Bethune parks. Ervin said the restroom facilities currently do not have sinks for proper sanitation, and the expenditure would qualify under the public health expenses provision.
Town public safety employees will receive a one-time hazard pay of $1,200 and volunteer firefighters will receive $600, which adds up to approximately $80,000 of the CARES Act funds. Another $32,000 will cover expenses for digital signs the town placed in high-traffic areas to alert residents of public health messages related to COVID-19, and $20,000 will cover expenses for live streaming public meetings.
Council also agreed to allocate $50,000 each to the Rocky Mount fire and police departments for various COVID-19 related expenditures such as PPE, sanitizing products, COVID leave, overtime and telework equipment.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.