Rocky Mount Town Council approves trash collection fee increase

The Rocky Mount Town Council on Monday unanimously approved an increase to solid waste collection fees. The decision came after a vote was postponed last month to better inform the public of the price hike.

Starting next month, rates for residential solid waste collection in the town will increase from $6.30 per month to $10. Commercial collection will increase from $12.60 a month to $20.

The delay last month allowed the town more time to advertise the cost increase. The new rates were posted in the Franklin News-Post for a second time and were included in town utility bills that went out earlier this month. The new rates were also posted on the town’s solid waste web page.

“In speaking to several council members, I heard that several people said thank you for telling them what the new rates would be,” Mayor Steven Angle said.

No local residents spoke out against the rate hikes at Monday’s meeting. Council member Bobby Moyer was the lone council member who questioned if the rate increase was coming at the right time.

“I’m disappointed we are going up that much right when everything else is going up and making it hard on the people who are beginning to suffer already, Moyer said.

Moyer was also against raising the rates again next year without a review from the council. Some options for the town provided to council members included raising the rates gradually over the next three years. While some options have current rates staying the same, another option has the rates increasing from $10 to $16 for collection and from $20 to $32 for commercial by 2023.

Angle agreed the council would review the rates each year.

