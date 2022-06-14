Rocky Mount Town Council considers new fire truck

The Rocky Mount Town Council is considering buying a new fire truck following a presentation from the Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department on Monday.

Chief Justin Woodrow requested the purchase of a new fire truck to replace two of the department's trucks that are nearing their due date for replacement based on recommendations from the National Fire Protection Association. One of the trucks, a 1992 Pierce fire engine, is due for replacement this year and the other, a 1995 Pierce fire engine, is due for replacement in 2025, he said.

"The benefits of replacing both engines with one is the cost savings to the town up front is $628,000," Woodrow said.

Woodrow estimated that one of the trucks would cost $793,000 to replace and the other would cost $904,000 to replace. The cost of the one new fire truck he proposed Monday evening, a 2024 Pierce pumper/tanker, would be $1,069,000.

Payment for the new fire truck would not be due until it is completed and delivered. Woodrow said current estimates are that it would take around two years.

Council members did not vote on the proposal Monday evening, instead referring it to the town's finance and human services committee.

There was discussion of possibly holding a special meeting later this month to vote on the purchase of the new fire truck. Woodrow said the current price for the truck is locked in until July 1. After that time, the cost could increase by 7%.

Also at Monday's meeting, town council approved a 4% increase in the town's water and wastewater rates. The increases were discussed last month as part of the town's new budget for fiscal year 2023.

Town Manager Robert Wood said the increase comes out to an additional $1.44 for someone paying the minimum cost for water and wastewater services which is currently $35.70. During last month's meeting, Wood said the increase was proposed to better cover the costs for utility operations in the town.

The 4% increase was also decreased from 8% during budget discussions. The town is expected to conduct a study the fall to get a better understanding of where rates need to be to pay for utility operations.

