Rocky Mount Town Council postpones vote on trash collection fee increase

The Rocky Mount Town Council decided Monday to postpone voting on a proposal to raise solid waste collection fees in the town. The delay was approved to give the town more time to advertise the new rates.

The council agreed to postpone a public hearing and vote on the rate adjustments until next month's meeting. Under the new proposal, rates for residential solid waste collection in the town would increase from $6.30 per month to $10. Commercial collection would increase from $12.60 a month to $20.

Town Manager Robert Wood said the rate increases were necessary due to the increasing costs of providing the service. The revenue from the current rates does not cover the current costs associated with the program, he said.

While public notices to advertise the proposed rate increase have been placed in local newspapers, council member Ralph Casey suggested adding the information to town bills sent to residents. Council members agreed to include the proposed rate increase information to the town's water bill going out later this month.

The proposed solid waste collection fee increase will be voted on at the December meeting.