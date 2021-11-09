Rocky Mount Town Council postpones vote on trash collection fee increase

The Rocky Mount Town Council decided Monday to postpone voting on a proposal to raise solid waste collection fees in the town. The delay was approved to give the town more time to advertise the new rates.
The council agreed to postpone a public hearing and vote on the rate adjustments until next month's meeting. Under the new proposal, rates for residential solid waste collection in the town would increase from $6.30 per month to $10. Commercial collection would increase from $12.60 a month to $20.
Town Manager Robert Wood said the rate increases were necessary due to the increasing costs of providing the service. The revenue from the current rates does not cover the current costs associated with the program, he said.
While public notices to advertise the proposed rate increase have been placed in local newspapers, council member Ralph Casey suggested adding the information to town bills sent to residents. Council members agreed to include the proposed rate increase information to the town's water bill going out later this month.
The proposed solid waste collection fee increase will be voted on at the December meeting.
Council members were able to vote on a change to the town code's definition of a commercial vehicle as well as trailer at Monday's meeting despite some discussion on postponing a vote. The changes were made to ensure that employees driving company vehicles were not prevented from parking at their home due to current ordinances in parts of the town zoned R1 and R2.
Wood said the proposed change was due to residents in the town districts zoned R1 and R2 thinking driving any work vehicle home was a violation. The new language clarifies the definition of a commercial vehicle as "any vehicle that exceeds an empty weight of 5,000 pounds or is equipped with or designed to have more than two rear wheels, and is designed or regularly used for carrying freight, merchandise, or more than ten passengers, including buses."
Council members unanimously agreed to approve the change for commercial vehicles, but did have some concerns with the new language in the code that included utility trailers. The added definition for utility trailers is "wheeled trailers used for the transport of livestock, work tools and equipment, hobby equipment, landscaping supplies, or other non-recreational equipment."
Some council members had concerns with the new town code stating that the utility trailers would have to be enclosed inside a garage at a home in the new ordinance. While there was some discussion to delay a vote to revisit that part of the ordinance, the council ultimately agreed to approve the changes and also send the issue back to the town's planning commission to consider additional changes that would be less restrictive for utility trailers.
Additional changes to the town ordinance will be discussed at a future town council meeting.