Rocky Mount unveils new branding campaign

Rocky Mount unveiled all new branding as part of an upcoming campaign to promote the town. A new logo as well as the tagline “we’re something else” was introduced at an event held at the Harvester Performance Center on Sept. 3.

The campaign, created by Roanoke-based agency Access and spearheaded by the Rocky Mount Economic Development Authority, was developed following months of in-depth community research. Residents, business owners, community leaders and educators were interviewed and surveyed about the town’s assets, differentiating features and opportunities to appeal as an entertainment, retail and tourism destination.

At the unveiling, Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore said the new logo plays into the hometown feel and hometown talent of Rocky Mount. With a guitar pick and head of a guitar featured prominently, he said the logo was a nod to the town’s rich music history.

“From the music playing on Franklin Street, to the streets lined with benches and trash cans with musical instruments on them, to serving as the gateway to the Crooked Road music trail, this logo is a fitting tribute to our small town and its rich history,” Moore said.