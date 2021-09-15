Rocky Mount unveils new branding campaign

Rocky Mount unveiled all new branding as part of an upcoming campaign to promote the town. A new logo as well as the tagline “we’re something else” was introduced at an event held at the Harvester Performance Center on Sept. 3.
The campaign, created by Roanoke-based agency Access and spearheaded by the Rocky Mount Economic Development Authority, was developed following months of in-depth community research. Residents, business owners, community leaders and educators were interviewed and surveyed about the town’s assets, differentiating features and opportunities to appeal as an entertainment, retail and tourism destination.
At the unveiling, Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore said the new logo plays into the hometown feel and hometown talent of Rocky Mount. With a guitar pick and head of a guitar featured prominently, he said the logo was a nod to the town’s rich music history.
“From the music playing on Franklin Street, to the streets lined with benches and trash cans with musical instruments on them, to serving as the gateway to the Crooked Road music trail, this logo is a fitting tribute to our small town and its rich history,” Moore said.
The campaign tagline “we’re something else,” which is also featured heavily in the new campaign, plays off a common colloquial phrase and, along with a new logo, print and video assets, the campaign features real residents and business owners. One of the new campaign videos with the new tagline was showcased at Friday’s event and is expected to be featured in the coming weeks on social media and in print ads.
Town Manager Robert Wood praised the new campaign on Sept. 3. He said it would benefit the town as an attractive place to live as a growing number of the workforce during the pandemic are finding new places to live as they are now working from home.
“We think this is a really exciting time in Rocky Mount and we have a great message to tell,” Wood said.
More information on the town’s new branding campaign can be found at www.somethingelse.info.