Ron Jones speaks on MLK at Ferrum College

To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Poor People Campaign,” Emmy Award winner Ron Jones visited Ferrum College on Jan. 27. The actor presented “MLK and the Strength of Shared Dreams” in the Vaughn Chapel.

The event was postponed because of a recent snowstorm affecting Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 17.

Jones received an invitation to present from Ferrum College’s Director of Student Activities, Justin Muse, as he thought the presentation would be a great way to represent the historical figure.

“Ron has done an amazing job with his thought-provoking presentations on diversity and hot topics,” Muse said.

The event was also sponsored by Ferrum College; the Black Student Union; and the Committee on Diversity, Inclusion & Equity.

Jones is the director of the Dialogues on Diversity Company. It has made several programs regarding different historical happenings, such as Juneteenth, contemporary Black history and the busing crisis in Boston during the mid-1950s. His improv group won an Emmy Award in 2002 for Best Children’s Programming for the television special “Re: Action.”

Jones described the program as depicting the final third of King’s life and how it still has resonance and meaning today.

With a total of 36 audience members, the atmosphere of the event was very receptive to Jones’ presentation and Martin Luther King’s impact he had on America, even if it was for a short amount of time.

“His program was great because you got a chance to see King from a different perspective and learn more about his transformation to equality for all of us,” Muse said.

Audience members also were invited to discuss any questions or comments they wanted to make to Jones regarding the subject of his presentation.

“Attending this event made me really open my eyes and understand that we must pay attention to the things going around the world. Then, hopefully, changes will begin with all of us,” audience member and Ferrum College Senior Elexus Chamberliss said.

Starting off the presentation, Jones discussed his thoughts about King and how he had an impact on the country.

“I believe that Martin Luther King was arguably the greatest single non-elected American ever,” Jones said.

He proceeded to speak about King’s visions for America and how King preached equality for everyone.

“It’s easier to make Martin Luther King the champion of the Black people, rather than the champion of all people,” Jones said.

To continue the presentation, Jones mentioned the current generation is the same now as it was then regarding issues involving diversity, and he showed a visual example.

Jones also commented about events happening in and around the world.

“It makes us believe that we are far more of a divided country than we actually and honestly are,” he said.

Jones continued the subject, saying that people thought America was ending then, as people do today.

“I would assert that we’ve gotten better but haven’t figured out the way I believe we should,” he said.

To compare the past with today, Jones also recalled that there were people who then–and still are–laying back and watching what is happening in the world and not taking action.

The presentation then transitioned, and Jones went into detail about how King wanted to be diverse toward everyone and talk about different issues affecting different groups, not just one specific group, starting with King’s “Poor People Campaign.”

“He understood that the issue has to be bigger than just a single touchpoint,” Jones said.

Within the campaign, King brought to people’s attention issues regarding poverty no one had seen, including women who were disproportionately affected by poverty and how young children at times had to work hard like their parents. King gave voices to those who did not have one previously.

“I believe that’s the King we need to focus on, the King who was an advocate for intersectional dignity,” Jones said.

From King’s “Poor People Campaign” to the Mother’s Day brunch, King held what was called his “Minority People’s Conference.”

“It was oddly the first multicultural conference in American history,” Jones said.

A month after the conference was held, King was then assassinated.

“I believe that King’s intersectional advocacy is the blueprint we all need to follow now for how we need to intersect and deal with real issues,” Jones said, regarding King’s assassination.

For the final section of his presentation, Jones considered how people all need to step up and be the change for the country.

“Any authentic, legitimate movement takes anywhere from a half of a generation to a generation and a half to really stick. Until the people who are a part of it become human allies, until we can see them in ourselves” Jones said.

He continued:

“You can have people stand up and protest all day long, but that says little if nothing to those folks sitting off on the sidelines who can choose to opt-out,” Jones stated.

As a real-life example, Jones mentioned the Black Lives Matter movement regarding the Washington Post statistics from 2019 and who was affected most in police killings.

“Black people proportionately died in the highest count with brown people right behind, but do you know who were dying (in) the largest number of police killings? White people,” Jones stated.

While he mentioned several issues in the world within his presentation, he also discussed that people have to put themselves in the shoes of those affected to actually understand what happens in any part of history.

Jones also shared that there is one thing he wants everyone to take away from his presentation:

“We are in the midst of a social justice moment that is demanding more people to get out and advocate beyond their own issue,” Jones stated.

“America is the most beautiful experiment in civics that the world has ever seen,” Jones said to conclude his presentation.