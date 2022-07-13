Rotary Club of SML provides scholarships for area seniors

The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake bestowed seven scholarships to lake area students this year. Each scholarship was a $1,500 one-year scholarship provided to the college to help cover tuition, books and other school expenses.

The recipients for the Rotary scholarships this year are:

n Madison Brown from Franklin County High School. Her accomplishments include a NASA internship and received a second place award at the Virginia State Science Fair. She will attend the Yale University majoring is astrophysics and computer science.

n Emily Greene also from Franklin County High School. She has attended the Radford Governor’s School for visual and performing arts. She will be attending Emory & Henry College majoring in drama and secondary education.

n Cynthia Lin from Franklin County High School. Her accomplishments include first place category and overall Grand Award at the Western Virginia Science Fair and has attained an ISEP Finalist Qualification. She will attend Virginia Commonwealth University majoring in urban planning and environmental justice.

n Erica Sellers from Franklin County High School. She will be attending Virginia Tech majoring in biological sciences to begin her study as a pediatric oncologist.

n Quynh Tran from Franklin County High School. Her accomplishments include first place in the regional Odyssey of the Mind competition, Third place in the state Odyssey of the Mind competition and third place in the Scholastic Bowl regional competition. She will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University majoring in psychology and political science.

n Samantha St. Clair from Smith Mountain Lake Academy. She will be attending Columbia International University majoring in elementary education.

n Sydney Thomas from Staunton River High School. Her accomplishments include National Honor Society president, yearbook editor, three-time SRHS highest student award. Golden Eagle Award, English Department Award and VHSL Outstanding Actress Award. She will be attending Virginia Tech majoring in communications.

The decision for the Rotary scholarships is based on the student’s grade point average, academic honors, high school activities, community service involvement, work experience and financial need.

For information about the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake contact Brittany Hutchinson at 330-8446. The club meets twice a month on the second and fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. at Moosie’s restaurant.