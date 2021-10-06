Roughly 240 students now have exemptions for mask policy

According to Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, approximately 240 students and 50 staff members have now received religious and health exemptions for the division’s universal masking policy. She noted that the majority of the exemptions were for religious reasons.

The new policy to require documentation for exemptions was put into place following a vote by the school board at its Sept. 13 meeting. At the beginning of the school year, the board voted for a universal mask policy. However, families did not have to provide documentation for exemptions. They simply had to notify their child’s school that they had an exemption. Prior to the documentation requirement, approximately 1,200 students had religious and medical exemptions.

Families who wanted to apply for an exemption for their child had until Sept. 20 to submit the appropriate form to school principals. Division leaders, including Cobbs, were assigned to individual schools to help facilitate the screening process. Notifications for approved accommodations were sent out by Sept. 27. If a form was not received and approved by Sept. 28, the child in question was expected to wear a mask while at school.