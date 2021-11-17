School Board approves changes to 2021-2022 calendar

The Franklin County School Board voted during its Nov. 8 meeting to make a number of changes to the division’s 2021-2022 school calendar.

Rationale given by the division’s administration for the changes focused on the need to allow staff members the ability to collaborate. Bernice Cobbs, superintendent, said in a notice sent out to parents and guardians that collaboration has been limited this year due to staff shortages and absenteeism.

The changes to the calendar are as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 23-Schools closed for students/teacher in-person workday

Wednesday, Nov. 24-Schools closed for staff and students

Monday, Feb. 7-Schools closed for students/teacher in-person workday

Saturday, March 5-At-home workday for teachers cancelled

Tuesday, May 24- Teacher in-person workday

“Many of our teachers had displeasure with the Saturday workday. We heard what they were saying. With that said then, we have to put the workday somewhere,” Cobbs said. The Saturday that had been slated as a workday for teachers was tacked onto the end of the school year.

In the message sent to parents and guardians, Cobbs also said, “We apologize for the short notice; however, we believe this is in the best interest for student learning. It is critical that staff have time to work together as a team to analyze student performance data and use the data to drive their instruction.”

