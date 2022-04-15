School board considering process for CTE center

Efforts to get a Franklin County Public Schools career and technical education center project off the ground seem to be gaining momentum after stalling out in 2018.

The division’s CTE program offers training in a number of fields including computer science, automotive, building and trades, agricultural science, business and health sciences. In the past, local employers have shown a great deal of interest in expanding the division’s CTE facilities as a way of growing the county’s workforce. However, the CTE courses have to turn away students every year because the facilities are too small to accommodate the number of applicants.

The proposed solution involves building a CTE center, but the project has repeatedly been held back by cost and location issues. The Franklin County School Board seems intent on trying again, though.

On Monday evening, the school board heard a presentation from Kevin Wills, a senior project manager from consulting firm MBP, about three different ways to approach the project process: Design-bid-build, design-build and PPEA.

Design-bid-build is the traditional approach. The design-bid-build process is usually the least expensive, the most time-consuming and the one where the school division and school board have the most control.

The design-build method is typically faster, more expensive and would afford the division and board less control over the details once the project really gets going.

In 2002 the Virginia Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act added a third method, called PPEA after the act. The PPEA method is very similar to design-build, but it includes an optional financing component.

“So the design-builder can be a developer that floats bonds, does a lease purchase — or it can just be a lease and then they take it back over — so there are a lot of different ways you can do that, but you don’t have to exercise it,” Wills said.

The school board decided to take a month to further review the details, with the intention of voting to select a process at its next regular meeting on May 9.

“Given the history here, in terms of trying to get this off the ground for years and the challenges that came upon it, I would like to suggest that...we reach a consensus on an approach to take,” Jon Atchue, Gills Creek District representative, said.

Atchue also stressed the importance of keeping Franklin County officials in the loop.

After all, the division would be reliant on county funds to get the CTE center done. State tax money helps fund school operations, but localities are largely on their own when it comes to building or renovating schools.

Making more room in the Franklin County budget to save for big projects like the CTE center has, tangentially, been one of the reasons behind a recently-proposed meals tax increase. Division over the meals tax proposal, which would raise the tax from 4% to 6%, deadlocked the Franklin County Board of Supervisors and prevented a vote to approve the county’s 2022-2023 budget on April 5. The board of supervisors has until the end of June to pass the county budget.

Indeed, finding funding for the CTE center project seems to have been a major factor in the loss of momentum four or five years ago.

In October 2017, public officials were sent reeling by a $70 million price tag for CTE facility upgrades and other high school renovations. Supervisors acknowledged the need for the CTE project, but grappled with how to fund it.

