School board delays start of school

By BRIANA BARKER
At the end of a three-hour meeting Monday night, the Franklin County School Board voted 5 to 3 to delay the start of school for all students until Sept. 8.
The decision effectively overturns the board’s July 13 decision to reopen schools on Aug. 10 with pre-K through second grade starting back full time, and students in third through 12th grade learning virtually from home for at least the start of the school year.
Board members Jon Atchue, Penny Blue, Julie Nix, G.B. Washburn and Jeff Worley voted in favor of pushing the start date back, while Donna Cosmato, Arlet Greer and P.D. Hambrick voted against the delay.
Worley said he had heard from many teachers and had questions surrounding cleaning protocols and other items of concern.
“These teachers are scared,” Worley said. “One of the things we talked about was that our teachers were safe. I would be inclined to send no one back, but if we wait until after Labor Day and push this out, it could answer a lot of our questions.”
Blue said, “You have teachers that do not want to come into the classroom to teach these children, so how good is the teaching going to be if they are actually afraid? From what I am hearing, these teachers aren’t ready.”
Cosmato said she would prefer to receive more input before making any decisions.
“I am voting I don’t want to change (the plan) because we have not yet heard from these teachers,” Cosmato said. “We need to find out what is driving them to not want to come back to the classroom and we haven’t heard from parents as Mr. Worley mentioned last meeting … we have an auditorium we can use.”
The board agreed that a meeting to allow public feedback should have taken place before it voted last week to return to school Aug. 10. Atchue cited several questions from both teachers and parents surrounding the return to school.
A survey was posted online for parents in June but only half the division’s families returned completed surveys. Teachers were not polled about their view on returning.
While there was some discussion about it being too late to seek input from the public, the board ultimately decided to schedule a public meeting for teachers, parents and students who wish to weigh in on the return to school for July 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
West Piedmont Population Health Manager Nancy Bell and Virginia Department of Health Local Health Emergency Planner Jeanette Losee were also present during the meeting to answer board members’ questions.
Bell called the division’s original plan, to return pre-K through second graders to school while planning virtual learning for the remaining grades, a “reasonable plan.”
She said that she and Losee were available, not to advise board members on what to do, but to answer questions they may have. Bell’s advice was to “wear the mask.”
“Masks are 95% effective from giving or getting” COVID-19, she said.
Bell’s other advice to the board was to be prepared to turn on a dime and close a school if there was an outbreak.
VDH has defined an outbreak as two or more cases in one location.
Several board members cited concerns and questions they received from both parents and teachers, as well as the unknowns surrounding the coronavirus, as reasoning to postpone sending children back to the classroom.
Worley initially proposed delaying the start of school until after Labor Day and then starting students back on the A/B schedule as originally outlined by school officials. However, Washburn said he had concerns about the A/B schedule, as did Blue.
Blue proposed the board push the date back but continue to weigh input from the public and information from health officials and to hold off on making a hard and fast decision on what the start of school will look like.
Washburn said he felt strongly that all elementary school children needed to be in school, whether it was all in school all the time or at least on an A/B schedule, even if it meant waiting another month to start school.
He said pushing the dates back would give families time to quarantine themselves before the start of school.
“Most people are pushing their dates back, if we are so afraid of this why don’t we push back our start ‘til after Labor Day?” Washburn said. “Then we know everybody’s vacations are over, they have already quarantined themselves for almost a month and they come back to school after Labor Day, hopefully everyone is well and maybe won’t have these issues floating around from Myrtle Beach or any other beach that we would have.”
Hambrick said he felt Labor Day was a dicey date to judge by given that the area experienced spikes following the previous two holidays — Memorial Day and July 4. He said he felt the COVID-19 pandemic was a moving target and the plan board members voted on last week was a good plan.
Another concern raised was teacher preparedness for the new online platform, Canvas. Board members discussed the feasibility of teachers returning in August to have more time to learn the system, but Superintendent Mark Church said returning teachers too soon could be problematic with the calendar. Teachers have only 200 contract days in the school year.
Blue said she feels safety should be first and education second.
“If we open school, and one child gets sick and that child dies, then to me we have failed,” Blue said.
“Penny, it’s likely that somebody is going to get sick,” Greer said. “There is just no way that we can make it (totally) safe.”
Greer also brought up the possibility of using the empty secondary school buildings to house some of the elementary students if third through 12th graders remain on the virtual learning platform with the reopening plan, allowing all elementary students to return to in-person learning.
She explained that some of the elementary schools already have the capacity to return all students even with social distancing measures in place. Church said staff would evaluate processes for that.
Worley said the division has to take every precaution it can, and added he understands the board can’t change its decision every week, but is hoping with the input of the public next week and more data going forward, the board can make a more informed decision.
