Franklin County Public Schools is narrowing its search for the division’s new superintendent. Interviews are scheduled with several applicants later this month.

The position was posted to job sites in February to fill the role of current superintendent Bernice Cobbs, who announced she would not be renewing her contract when it ends June 30. Cobbs was hired as superintendent in 2020.

Cobbs announced last year that she would not seek a new contract after her current one ends. She was the assistant principal of Franklin County High School before taking the position.

During Tuesday’s Franklin County School Board meeting, Chairman Jeff Worley said the county had 22 inquiries into the superintendent job. Of those, 17 applied for the position.

Worley praised the diversity of the applicants. He said two were current superintendents, five were central office administrators and four were principal/building level administrators. The other six were listed in other positions, he said.

Out of the 17 applicants, 12 were from Virginia. The remaining five consisted of two applicants from Maryland, one from South Carolina, one from North Carolina and one from California.

“We had a good varied group and we had some good candidates,” Worley said.

The school board met in closed session with the Virginia School Board Association on March 23 to discuss the candidates. Worley said they spent time looking over all the applicants during the meeting.

“It was tough to look through these and try to decide who to talk with, because there are some extremely good candidates,” Worley said.

Interviews with candidates are expected to begin April 22 and continue until May 6. The meetings will be closed to the public.

Worley has said in previous interviews that the goal of the school board is to hire a new superintendent and have the person in place by July 1, a day after Cobbs is set to step down from the position on June 30.