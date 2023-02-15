The Franklin County School Board finalized the qualifications for its new superintendent search during a special meeting Friday. The opening will now be listed on job sites with plans to begin reviewing applications next month.

Board members used information from a recent survey and a Feb. 7 public hearing to gather input from the community on what they would like to see in a new superintendent. The goal for the school board is to have a new superintendent in place just as current superintendent Bernice Cobbs’ contract ends June 30.

Cobbs announced last year that she would not seek a new contract after her current one ends. She was in the position for just over two years and was the assistant principal of Franklin County High School before taking the position.

While Cobbs was not present at Friday’s meeting, school board members praised her work over the past two years. “We have made great strides with our board of supervisors and with our staff and Dr. Cobbs was the biggest part of that,” said Jeff Worley, chairman of the school board. “In a lot of ways she has built us some bridges back and we don’t need to let them go to waste.”

The qualifications for potential candidates for superintendent agreed to on Friday is similar to what was used in the hiring of Cobbs two years ago. School board members agreed to only minor changes.

Potential candidates are required to have a master’s degree, experience as a principal and must live within the school division or be willing to relocate within three to six months according to the criteria decided by school board members on Friday. Experience in rural school districts is preferred, as well as experience as a central office administrator and an associate/assistant superintendent.

The job opening was posted to the Virginia School Board Association website on Monday along with other national sites.