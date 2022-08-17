School budget amended

An Aug. 8 budget amendment incorporating revenue estimates from this year’s Virginia public school funding allocation has added nearly $3.3 million to the Franklin County Public Schools budget.

More funding allowed for significant increases to the division’s operation and maintenance, pupil transportation and facilities expenditures, which went up roughly $1.65 million, $600,000 and $1.7 million, respectively.

Franklin County adopted the division’s budget in April, in time to meet the deadline for localities outlined in Virginia law, but an amendment was necessary due to a delayed statewide budget process.

The General Assembly passed the state budget June 1, which did not leave the division with enough time to incorporate state revenue estimates into its final calculations for its 2022-23 budget.

As a result, the division was forced to go ahead with a version using conservative guesses about state revenue. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors accepted that version, with the understanding that an amendment would be necessary later.

Since then, the division has been working on an amendment to more accurately reflect the state funding it can expect to receive. The amendment was presented to and passed by the school board Aug. 8 and amounted to a revenue increase of about $3.3 million.

The Aug. 8 budget amendment also included a bonus American Rescue Plan allocation from the federal government.

“The bonus that the state is providing from their ARP allocation: $645,000,” Franklin County Public Schools Director of Business and Finance David Terry said.

That brings the total increase to roughly $3.9 million.

The funds allowed the schools to increase bonuses for division employees, but most will probably go to equipment and building upgrades.

Much of the increase — roughly $2.7 million — falls under the incentive program revenue category in the division’s budget, which includes sources like school construction grant programs. The schools didn’t count on receiving any such funding in its initial budget, but the state did allocate some money.

“[Those funds] were important to us ... it looks like we’ll be getting about $2.4 million,” Terry said.

Meanwhile, more than $400,000 was added to the division’s standards of quality-based revenue, mostly in the form of basic aid. Another $200,000 was largely due to an increase in lottery-funded at-risk program funding.

Terry said the $2.4 million construction grant will most likely support heating, ventilation and air conditioning renovations at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. Much of the remaining revenue increase should allow the division to add a number of other capital improvement projects to its docket.

“The revised capital improvement projects plan ... includes $190,000 for maintenance vehicle replacement, $100,000 for plumbing and electrical projects each, $55,000 for flooring projects, $25,000 for water heaters in Law and Ramsey, $150,000 for unit ventilators at Snow Creek, $250,000 for HVAC equipment ... $50,000 for brick repair, $60,000 for the West Campus canopy ceiling installation and $100,000 for FCHS stadium handrails,” said a slide on Terry’s presentation to the school board.