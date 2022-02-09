School division stops contact tracing

Franklin County Public Schools stopped conducting contact tracing for every individual case of COVID-19 yesterday, according to a statement by the division on Facebook last week.

The move was made to follow recent updates from the Virginia Department of Health.

The statement said the division will consult with the department if multiple cases of the virus occur within an identified group, like a sports team or school.

If an outbreak like that occurs, the division said it may deem contact tracing to be necessary.

“As individuals and families continue to report positive cases to school officials, we will monitor case levels and trends within our schools,” Bernice Cobbs, superintendent, said.

The change will not be retroactive, meaning those who were identified as a close contact as of Feb. 7 have to follow the previous quarantine and contact tracing protocols.

Cobbs added, “Keeping students in school, while also providing a safe learning and working environment for our students and staff, continues to be our goal. This year has been uniquely difficult for everyone, and I express my ongoing gratitude to all our students, families, staff and community for your perseverance.”

According to the division’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday morning, 33 students and 5 staff members have tested positive for the virus this month.

