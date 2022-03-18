School division's health insurance costs increase

The Franklin County Public Schools division plans to absorb roughly 80% of an increase to its health insurance plan costs.

The increase is expected to cost approximately $1.8 million. The division plans to take on about $1.5 million of the increase, while employees will be responsible for $300,000.

Costs for the division’s dental and vision plans—both of which are entirely employee-paid, as opposed to the cost-shared medical plan—should not change. The division’s medical insurance plan rates are expected to increase, however.

The expectation is that most employees’ monthly medical plan contribution will be between $5 and $25. In the worst cases, it’ll be between $103 and $154 per month.

Representatives from the division’s insurance broker, McGriff Insurance Services, discussed the factors behind the increase at a Monday evening Franklin County School Board meeting.

“This [the increase] is being off, largely, large claimants. ... The projected claims have increased 19.2% over the last 12 months,” Matt Davis, McGriff Insurance Services senior vice president, said during Monday’s board meeting.

Jeff Worley, school board vice chairman and Rocky Mount District representative, said the division’s plan enrollment dropped by about 100 participants, and asked about the impact of that on the cost increase.

“In your self-funded plan you pay for fixed cost as well as variable cost—the claims expenditures,” Kendall Keffer with McGriff Insurance Services said during the meeting. “Any time you have an enrollment decrease, your fixed costs are reduced, because you’re not having to pay for the administration cost for those people. Now, if you have a significant increase in your high-cost claimants—which you did—it does have almost an adverse affect on the overall increase that you’re looking at, because you have fewer people paying into the pool.”

High-cost claimants are generally defined as individuals who cost $50,000 or more annually.

However, Keffer and Davis indicated that there’s nothing particularly unusual or controllable about the division’s increase in high-cost claimants this year.

Keffer told The Roanoke Times and Franklin News-Post that high-cost claimants usually peak on a three- to five-year cycle.

Meanwhile, Davis said the division has high employee participation in preventive medicine measures like annual wellness check-ups. Preventative measures help keep insurance rates down by catching health problems before they worsen, become more expensive to treat and drive up plan costs.

“This has nothing to do with folks’ behavior,” Davis said during the school board meeting. “...It’s just bad timing.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.