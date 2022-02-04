Callaway Elementary School collected 955 total items for the Soup For Seniors Drive during the month of January. All of the items were donated to the Franklin County Office of Aging. Pictured from left to right are Mason Robertson, Graceanna Sigmon, Mrs. Brown, Katie Hughes and Elizabeth Hughes.
School donates to Soup for Seniors
