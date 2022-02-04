 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

School donates to Soup for Seniors

  • 0
Canned Food.jpg

Callaway Elementary School collected 955 total items for the Soup For Seniors Drive during the month of January. All of the items were donated to the Franklin County Office of Aging. Pictured from left to right are Mason Robertson, Graceanna Sigmon, Mrs. Brown, Katie Hughes and Elizabeth Hughes.

Callaway Elementary School collected 955 total items for the Soup For Seniors Drive during the month of January. All of the items were donated to the Franklin County Office of Aging. Pictured from left to right are Mason Robertson, Graceanna Sigmon, Mrs. Brown, Katie Hughes and Elizabeth Hughes.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘The Masked Singer’ Judges Walk Off In Protest Over Unmasking