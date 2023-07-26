The Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will be holding an open house this Saturday. In addition to thanking the community for its support, volunteers will also be seeking assistance with the donation of school supplies to help local students.

This will be the third year Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department has held a school supplies drive. Collected materials each year are donated to Dudley Elementar+y School and will be given to children in need when they return to school Aug. 9.

In addition to school supplies, they are also asking for non-perishable food items that children can carry home after school. The food can provide an extra meal for some children who may need it.

Department volunteer Carol Perkins oversees the program. A former teacher in Massachusetts for 38 years, she collects and organizes all the items.

"This is very dear to my heart," Perkins said.

All donated items will be delivered to Dudley Elementary on July 31. Perkins said teachers will be able to have access to all the items and hand them out to students in need throughout the school year.

Anyone interested in donating supplies can come to the department's open house set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visit one of several collection sites around Smith Mountain Lake. Those boxes will remain until Friday when they are picked up.

For those attending the open house on Saturday, department volunteers will be providing free hot dogs. They will also be opening up all the department vehicles for children and even adults who would like to take a closer look at the fire trucks and first response vehicles.

Department volunteer Ray Perkins said Saturday's open house is one of several events they do for the community. He said the community has given valued support over the years.

"The only reason we have what we've got is because of the support of the community," Perkins said.