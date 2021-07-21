Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue to hold school supply drive on Saturday

The Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department is hosting a school supplies drive this week to assist students in need. Lake residents can make donations at a variety of locations or drop off items at the department this Saturday.

A food drive was conducted by the group last year. The drive collected hundreds of pounds of food and monetary donations for the community.

“It was extremely successful,” said department member George Tawes. “The community rallied behind us.”

Because of the food drive’s success, the department decided to conduct a second this year for school supplies.

Suggested items for the drive include backpacks, pencils, Crayola crayons, markers, colored pencils, two pocket folders, small binders, glue sticks, wide ruled paper, wide ruled notebooks, highlighters, handheld pencil sharpeners, scissors, Kleenex, gallon Ziploc bags and non-perishable snacks.