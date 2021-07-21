Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue to hold school supply drive on Saturday

The Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department is hosting a school supplies drive this week to assist students in need. Lake residents can make donations at a variety of locations or drop off items at the department this Saturday.
A food drive was conducted by the group last year. The drive collected hundreds of pounds of food and monetary donations for the community.
“It was extremely successful,” said department member George Tawes. “The community rallied behind us.”
Because of the food drive’s success, the department decided to conduct a second this year for school supplies.
Suggested items for the drive include backpacks, pencils, Crayola crayons, markers, colored pencils, two pocket folders, small binders, glue sticks, wide ruled paper, wide ruled notebooks, highlighters, handheld pencil sharpeners, scissors, Kleenex, gallon Ziploc bags and non-perishable snacks.
Anyone interested in donating to the the drive can drop off items at several locations including Brownies Auto Parts and Hardware, Capps Home Building Center, Mama Ann’s Gifts and Goodies, both Dollar General locations on Scruggs Road, Westlake Kroger, Hot Shots, Eric and Company, Haywood Jewelers, Waterfront Country Club, American National Bank in Westlake, Dan Evans State Farm, Westlake Baptist Church and Family Dollar in Burnt Chimney. Drop off boxes will be available at each of the locations until July 24.