Seize the day with your own faux hawk

Recently, I was disturbed by something that I saw. I was videoing the sermon one Friday for the upcoming Sunday. It usually requires several tries before I get the recording right and don’t trip over my words. After one of my flubs, I put my head on the table in frustration and quickly picked it back up. I hit the button to stop recording the sermon. Little did I know that I had recorded the back of my head. I was shocked to see how big my bald spot had grown. It was so big that it practically had its own zip code.

I decided that I quickly needed to do something. I did not know what, but it felt imperative before the rest of my hair fell out. I decided it was time for a new hair style while I still had time. So, I Googled “haircuts for bald spots.” Several suggestions came up, but the one I liked the most was the faux hawk. Let me explain. We all know what a mohawk is. Well, a faux hawk is a tamer version on the mohawk. To achieve a faux hawk, one must have some measure of length on the top and shorter sides. Then, you get your favorite hair product and rub it onto the top of the head really well. Next, take both hands and push the hair on the top of your head up into a ridge. Tussle it around a little more and you have a faux hawk.