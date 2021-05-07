Seize the day with your own faux hawk

Recently, I was disturbed by something that I saw. I was videoing the sermon one Friday for the upcoming Sunday. It usually requires several tries before I get the recording right and don’t trip over my words. After one of my flubs, I put my head on the table in frustration and quickly picked it back up. I hit the button to stop recording the sermon. Little did I know that I had recorded the back of my head. I was shocked to see how big my bald spot had grown. It was so big that it practically had its own zip code.
I decided that I quickly needed to do something. I did not know what, but it felt imperative before the rest of my hair fell out. I decided it was time for a new hair style while I still had time. So, I Googled “haircuts for bald spots.” Several suggestions came up, but the one I liked the most was the faux hawk. Let me explain. We all know what a mohawk is. Well, a faux hawk is a tamer version on the mohawk. To achieve a faux hawk, one must have some measure of length on the top and shorter sides. Then, you get your favorite hair product and rub it onto the top of the head really well. Next, take both hands and push the hair on the top of your head up into a ridge. Tussle it around a little more and you have a faux hawk.
That was my hairdo for one month, except for on Sundays. I was not sure my church people could handle that drastic of a change. All along, I had considered just giving up and shaving it all off. Let the bald patch win. However, I decided to seize the day while I could and go for one last hair styling. I am glad I did. I can wear my sensible, short haircut the rest of my life. For one month, I had a faux hawk and I lived it up big time.
You might wonder what got into me. A book did. I was reading Mark Batterson’s “Win the Day.” It is all about getting rid of the things holding you back and making the most of the day that you are in. As I read, I thought of the saying, “carpe diem.” I guess it is Latin. The dictionary defined it like this, “used to urge someone to make the most of the present time and give little thought to the future.” That is what I decided to do with my hair. Seize the day while there was still hair to seize.
You might be wondering what all of this has to do with Jesus. Fair enough. I am not absolutely certain, but I am quite sure that Jesus was a faux hawk, carpe diem kind of guy. His disciples were consistently worried about the past and the future. He tried to draw them into the present moment.
While Jesus was at Bethany in Simon the leper’s house, he tried to show them this kind of mindset. Mark 14 says that while they were eating, a woman approached Jesus carrying an awfully expensive bottle of perfume. She began to anoint Jesus with it, upsetting just about everyone. “What a waste! That could have been used to help the poor!” That is what some people said. How did Jesus respond? “Carpe diem.” He told them to be in the moment with him right then and there while they could.
That is my encouragement for you. Do not get so hung up on the past or the future that you miss this very moment with Christ and all the good things happening around you. Go get a faux hawk, finally take those painting lessons, or apply for that job you have been dreaming about for years. Seize this day!