Sept. 11 remembrance planned

A 20th anniversary remembrance of Sept. 11 will be held in the Veterans section of Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill tomorrow. Gary Duerk will play Taps to honor veterans and the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Duerk will sound Taps at 10:50 a.m. to mark the time that the five-story face of the Pentagon’s west wall fell due to the fire caused by the crash of the hijacked American Airlines flight 77. The crash and fire killed 59 on the plane and 125 on the ground.

Mountain View Memorial Park honors the military with displays on the Avenue of Flags on six patriotic holidays. The avenue displays 30 flagpoles, placed by veteran families, to honor the men and women who offered themselves in service to the nation.

Mountain View Memorial Park is located at 5970 Grassy Hill Road in Boones Mill.