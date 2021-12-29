 Skip to main content
She Doos ring Salvation Army bells

Sheedoo Photo

She Doos founder Deedee Bondurant, right, and She Doos member LeeAnne DeMonbreum, left, are pictured ringing a Salvation Army bell.

 Submitted Photo

The She Doos rang bells to raise money for the Salvation Army during this holiday season. The She Doos have been around Smith Mountain Lake for over 20 years now, supporting and raising funds for numerous organizations. In the month of December the She Doos volunteered for the Salvation Army by ringing bells on three separate days at the Kroger in Westlake. They were able to collect a total of $2,721.81.

