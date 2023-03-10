The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office celebrated national accreditation during a ceremony held at Ferrum College on Tuesday. It is an achievement few other law enforcement agencies in the state have reached.

Sheriff Bill Overton thanked the community as well as officers for their help in reaching national accreditation. He said the designation held the department and its officers to an even higher level of operation.

“It is the gold standard of how we conduct ourselves and what we rely on as far as policy and procedures we utilize each and every day,” Overton said.

Several county officials were in attendance at Tuesday’s ceremony along with nearly the entire sheriff’s office. Franklin County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Tatum, who retired as a deputy with the sheriff’s office, congratulated the department for their achievement.

“We on the board support you and we salute you,” Tatum said.

The new designation comes just nine years after the sheriff’s office was awarded state accreditation by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. Overton said it was a goal he set when running for the position of sheriff in 2012.

“It was an arduous task,” Overton said. “But we put or hearts and our minds and our souls to it and we persevered and pressed on and in a two-year period we were state accredited.”

Overton said state accreditation had served the sheriff’s office well during those nine years. It wasn’t until winning reelection in 2019 that Overton said he tasked his team with seeking national accreditation.

Overton said the process was a difficult one over the past few years. It was made even more difficult with the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing movement nationally to defund police departments, he said.

“We knew that we need to be the best that we could be and the best we could be was nationally accredited,” Overton said.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. to reach the level of national accreditation. Jeffrey Smythe, a CALEA commissioner, presented the department with the national accreditation certification on Wednesday.

Smythe said only five law enforcement agencies in Virginia have reached the level of national accreditation. Nationwide, he said it was less than 1,000.

During a brief speech, Smythe said that national accreditation was much more than a certificate. It was something that the sheriff’s office would have to continue striving to retain.

“It represents the agencies efforts in demonstrating its willingness to change,” Smythe said. “To effectively address contemporary public safety concerns.”