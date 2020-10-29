 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office searching for stolen vehicle
  Updated
This 2011 Cadillac CTSV was stolen Oct. 20 from a home in Rocky Mount, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The license number is UHT-1606.

 Photo courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a stolen vehicle.

A 2011 black Cadillac CTSV, with license number UHT-1606, was stolen from a home in Rocky Mount on Oct. 20 between 1 and 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from Sgt. Megan Patterson.

Since that time, Patterson said there have been multiple reported sightings in the Roanoke area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 483-3000.

