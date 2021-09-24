 Skip to main content
Sidewalk Sale coming to Rocky Mount
Sidewalk Sale coming to Rocky Mount

Sidewalk Sale Photo

Shoppers are pictured participating in the first Rocky Mount Sidewalk Sale last year.

 File Photo

The Town of Rocky Mount will be holding the Sidewalk Sale tomorrow.

Businesses will be taking advantage of the crisp, fall air to sell their products outdoors. The first Sidewalk Sale took place in fall of 2020 as a way to encourage shopping locally, while socially distanced.

Rocky Mount Cultural and Economic Development Director Daniel Pinard is excited to see community members shop local. “Our business community has been resilient the past 18 months, but they need our support now more than ever,” Pinard said. “Plus it’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays.”

The Sidewalk Sale will take place on Sept. 25 throughout Rocky Mount from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

