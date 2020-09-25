Sidewalk sale to be held Saturday in Rocky Mount

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From STAFF REPORTS

The Town of Rocky Mount is hosting a Fall Sidewalk Sale on Saturday with more than 16 businesses and the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market participating.

In addition to the businesses offering special sales, this year’s event will feature a bingo game. Shoppers can pick up bingo cards at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and turn them in to any business marked with a “Downtown Rocky Mount Sidewalk Sale” sign. Participants can earn spaces by visiting businesses, purchasing from businesses and posting on social media.

Those who complete a standard five in a row bingo will have their names entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to any participating business. Those who complete a “blackout” will have their names entered into a drawing for a $100 gift certificate to any participating business. Winners will be announced by Oct. 9.

The sidewalk sale includes uptown and downtown businesses and will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Beth Simms, economic development director, at 238-7775 or bsimms@rockymountva.org.