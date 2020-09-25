 Skip to main content
Sidewalk sale to be held Saturday in Rocky Mount
Sidewalk sale to be held Saturday in Rocky Mount

From STAFF REPORTS

The Town of Rocky Mount is hosting a Fall Sidewalk Sale on Saturday with more than 16 businesses and the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market participating.

In addition to the businesses offering special sales, this year’s event will feature a bingo game. Shoppers can pick up bingo cards at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and turn them in to any business marked with a “Downtown Rocky Mount Sidewalk Sale” sign. Participants can earn spaces by visiting businesses, purchasing from businesses and posting on social media.

Those who complete a standard five in a row bingo will have their names entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to any participating business. Those who complete a “blackout” will have their names entered into a drawing for a $100 gift certificate to any participating business. Winners will be announced by Oct. 9.

The sidewalk sale includes uptown and downtown businesses and will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Beth Simms, economic development director, at 238-7775 or bsimms@rockymountva.org.

