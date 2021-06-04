Signing Day and SkillsUSA medals awarded

Franklin County High School electricity student Jess Arrington signed a letter of commitment on Wednesday to work for Varney Inc., a Roanoke Valley electrical company that does lots of work in Franklin County. Arrington is a senior who has completed Level 2 Electricity at FCHS and holds National Center for Construction Education and Research and OSHA 10 certifications. Joining Arrington were Pete Aheron of Varney, Gary Fitzgerald, electricity teacher at FCHS and Robbie Dooley, FCHS administrator. Arrington also received tools to use for his career as a gift from Franklin County resident Sandy Via.

Also Wednesday, more than 30 medals were awarded to Franklin County students who placed first, second or third at Virginia's SkillsUSA competition. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. After the medals were awarded, more than $7,000 in tools were awarded to seniors in building trades, electricity, HVAC, masonry, automotive technology and autobody repair. The quantity of tools awarded was based on the level of classes and certifications that the student had successfully completed. The tools were a gift from Franklin County resident Sandy Via.