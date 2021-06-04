 Skip to main content
Signing Day and SkillsUSA medals awarded
top story

Signing Day and SkillsUSA medals awarded

060221-fnp-nws-skillsusa-p01

Students at Franklin County High School celebrated with tools of the trade this week at a ceremony where more than 30 students who placed in the SkillsUSA competition were honored. Also, seniors in six career and technical education classes received tools. Above, Franklin County High School senior electricity student Jess Arrington, left, and Pete Aheron from Varney Inc. at the signing ceremony as Gary Fitzgerald, electricity teacher at FCHS, left, holds the banner with Robbie Dooley, West Campus Administrator and supervisor of career and technical education at FCHS.

 LEIGH PROM, Special to The Franklin News-Post

Franklin County High School electricity student Jess Arrington signed a letter of commitment on Wednesday to work for Varney Inc., a Roanoke Valley electrical company that does lots of work in Franklin County. Arrington is a senior who has completed Level 2 Electricity at FCHS and holds National Center for Construction Education and Research and OSHA 10 certifications. Joining Arrington were Pete Aheron of Varney, Gary Fitzgerald, electricity teacher at FCHS and Robbie Dooley, FCHS administrator. Arrington also received tools to use for his career as a gift from Franklin County resident Sandy Via.

Also Wednesday, more than 30 medals were awarded to Franklin County students who placed first, second or third at Virginia's SkillsUSA competition. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. After the medals were awarded, more than $7,000 in tools were awarded to seniors in building trades, electricity, HVAC, masonry, automotive technology and autobody repair. The quantity of tools awarded was based on the level of classes and certifications that the student had successfully completed. The tools were a gift from Franklin County resident Sandy Via.

