Skiers celebrate the new year on the lake

Dozens of water skiers suited up and skimmed the surface of Smith Mountain Lake to celebrate the new year on Jan. 2 in the 28th annual Polar Bear Ski Day. The overcast sky, dry and relatively mild conditions as well as New Year’s Day newlyweds made for a big turnout.

“We used to have a Christmas party with the ski club and that’s where we came up with it,” said Tom Tanner, secretary/treasurer of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Ski Club.

“We were 30 years old and talking and said wouldn’t it be great if we could go waterskiing on January 1st,” added Todd Rowland, president of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Ski Club.

“And be the first ones on the water for the New Year,” Tanner added.

That first year 10 people showed up; over the years they have had as many as 35 and as few as 2.

“There’s one picture soon after we started, when we were standing in the snow on Tom’s dock,” Rowland said. “I remember I had my barefoot suit [wetsuit with short pants and short sleeves] on and snow boots. I looked silly.”

Usually, the Polar Bear Ski Day is on New Year’s Day, but this year the Cooper family, long time members of the club, celebrated their daughter Randolph’s wedding. The group moved the annual event to Jan. 2. The newlyweds, Jim and Randolph Cooper Aksamit, were on hand for the first ski of 2022. The two met in Denver, Colorado, through waterskiing and now make their home in Atlanta.

“Randolph came up early from Atlanta and brought all of her ski stuff,” said Jim Aksamit. “My family is here too, and we do a lot of skiing back in Wisconsin where we have a cabin on a lake.”

“I grew up on this lake and skied on New Year’s Day a lot,” added Randolph. “It’s just a tradition and it just happened to align with the wedding. Jim and I actually met waterskiing. The lake is special to us, and water skiing is special to us.”

It definitely was a family affair. Randolph’s father Ashley Cooper provided the boat and the captaining services. Cooper does not winterize his boat because he stores it in a heated garage. That came in handy when his children were young because they would ski in the winter months when weather permitted.

The youngest skier, 7-year-old Maddie Peters, is part of the Coopers extended family. Peters took off from the dock and skied like a pro for her first Polar Bear Ski Day on the water.

The group lucked out with the planning of the event on Jan. 2. Mild weather made way for much colder temperatures and several inches of snow just a day later.

It is a day of family and fellowship, Rowland said. Non-skiers visit on the dock, enjoying food and libations, while the others take to the icy water.

“It’s the fountain of youth,” said Rowland when asked why they keep doing it.

“It’s like we can’t figure out when to stop it,” added Tanner with a laugh. “We talked about stopping at 25 [year anniversary] and then we did 25 and 26. I guess now we are shooting for 30.”

You can find out more about the Smith Mountain Lake Water Ski Club on their website www.smlwaterski.org or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/smlwaterski.