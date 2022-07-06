SM Striper Club gives area kids a day of fishing

Several area youngsters where recently given the opportunity to spend a day fishing on the lake thanks to a new event created by the Smith Mountain Striper Club.

The first Reel Connections for Kids was held June 25. Kevin Bugg, one of the organizers, said the event was a major success with several happy youngsters reeling in a striper for the first time.

A total of 16 area youth between the ages of 8 and 12 participated in the first event. In addition to members of the SM Striper Club, several area striper fishing guides also provided their expertise and boats for the day to make sure everyone had a successful day of fishing.

In all, more than 40 fish were caught between the seven boats including some largemouth bass and catfish in addition to striper, according to Bugg. Kids were spread evenly between the boats so that each had a chance at catching something.

The youth were recommended to the club by Lake Christian Ministries and the local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of America as being interested in fishing out on the lake, but not having the opportunity. “They really came through for us,” Bugg said of the two organization’s efforts to reach out to the community.

Bugg said that each of the boats were trolling the lake with multiple fishing rods with lines in the water. “As soon as a fish would bite, we put a kid on the rod,” he said.

In addition to learning how to fish, Bugg said club members also discussed several aspects of fishing, boating and conservation. Members explained limits on the number of certain species of fish that can be caught and kept as well as regulations on what length of fish can be caught. Participants were also given instructions on proper boat safety.

All the boats gathered at Crazy Horse Marina at the end of the day, providing a chance for kids to show off their catches with kids from other boats. Bugg said the fish were then cleaned and placed in a cooler provided by the club along with a recipe on how best to cook the fish.

“They all said how they can’t wait to go fishing again,” Bugg said.

Kids were also given a fishing rod and tackle box as they were leaving. “There were a lot of smiles,” he said.

Many of the smiles were coming from several of the adult participants in the event. Bugg said most all the volunteers and fishing guides involved signed up for next year and he expects several more to join in.

Bugg and other organizers with the SM Striper Club are working to expand the number of kids participating next year. He said the club plans to make Reel Connections for Kids an annual event at the lake to provide fishing opportunities for kids who may otherwise never get the chance.