SMAAUW awards scholarships to local women

The Smith Mountain branch of the American Association of University Women held its spring branch meeting on May 21 at The Waterfront Country Club. President Betsy DeWeese called the meeting and welcomed several new members.

The group celebrated two $4,000 college scholarship recipients for 2022: Tomi McGinnis of Pittsylvania County who attends Randolph College, and Jenna Lambert of Franklin County who attends Ferrum College.

The group held elections, and the officers for the upcoming year will be Betsy DeWeese, president; Ruth Oczkowski, treasurer; Sue Sulka, secretary; Laura Southall, vice president for membership and Susan McSlarrow and Shannon Hannigan as co-vice presidents for program.

Ann Tavino, outreach committee chair, reported that the branch donated the book Molly, by Golly by Dianne Ochiltree to second grade classrooms in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. In addition, they awarded scholarships to four local fifth grade girls who will attend Summer Science Camp at the Science Museum of Western Virginia.

The Smith Mountain Branch of the American Association of University Women is made up of 71 women from around the lake who enjoy continual learning and service opportunities.

AAUW advances equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. For more information about meetings, visit smithmountain-va.aauw.net.

Contact Laura Southall, vice president of membership, at laura.castleman@comcast.net for more about the organization or to join.

- Submitted by Tica Simpson