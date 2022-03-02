SMAAUW offering scholarship to local women

The Smith Mountain Branch of the American Association of University Women is offering two $4,000 scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Scholarships are awarded to assist Virginia women whose permanent residence is in Franklin, Bedford or Pittsylvania counties in continuing their post-secondary education. Each one-time award will be forwarded directly to the recipient’s college for tuition only.

To be considered for this scholarship, applicants must be a female, reside in Bedford, Franklin or Pittsylvania county, be enrolled in a university, college or community college in the United States and have completed at least one semester at a university, college or community college.

Applications are available in college, community college or university financial aid offices or online at smithmountain-va.aauw.net.

Along with the application, applicants will need an essay, a last official grade report and two letters of recommendation, including at least one from a current professor. Anyone that is the first generation in their family to attend college or lives in a single parent family should include that in the essay.

More specifics about the application selection process can be found on the SMAAUW website.

All documents from the applicant should be submitted online at the scholarship application portal at smithmountain-va.aauw.net. Applications and all supporting documents must be received no later than midnight on April 4.

For more information, contact Marsha Protinsky, scholarship chairperson, at smithmountain-va@aauw.net.