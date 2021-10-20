SMAC art show set for this weekend

Preparations are underway for the Smith Mountain Art Council's 32nd annual Art Show set for this weekend. Volunteers have spent this week placing more than 100 pieces at Bethlehem United Methodist Church to be viewed by area art enthusiasts.

Like in previous years, the show will offer a mix of works created with oil, acrylic, watercolors and with mixed media. The show will also have another large showing of youth entrees.

"I'm always amazed by the artistry in this small community," said Marita Cheney, art show chair.

Cheney said she was unsure if it is artists who gravitate to the Smith Mountain Lake area or if it is the beauty of the area that inspires people to become artists. Either way, she said there is a wonderful community of artists who embrace any newcomers into the community.

Cheney has spent this week arranging the 166 pieces of submitted work for the show. Artists began delivering their work on Tuesday to be hung for the show. She said it is her first opportunity to see the art before the show.

"It is really astounding to to see the art come in," Cheney said. Artists from the lake and surrounding areas of Bedford, Lynchburg and Roanoke traditionally enter the show each year.