SMAC art show set for this weekend

Preparations are underway for the Smith Mountain Art Council's 32nd annual Art Show set for this weekend. Volunteers have spent this week placing more than 100 pieces at Bethlehem United Methodist Church to be viewed by area art enthusiasts.
Like in previous years, the show will offer a mix of works created with oil, acrylic, watercolors and with mixed media. The show will also have another large showing of youth entrees.
"I'm always amazed by the artistry in this small community," said Marita Cheney, art show chair.
Cheney said she was unsure if it is artists who gravitate to the Smith Mountain Lake area or if it is the beauty of the area that inspires people to become artists. Either way, she said there is a wonderful community of artists who embrace any newcomers into the community.
Cheney has spent this week arranging the 166 pieces of submitted work for the show. Artists began delivering their work on Tuesday to be hung for the show. She said it is her first opportunity to see the art before the show.
"It is really astounding to to see the art come in," Cheney said. Artists from the lake and surrounding areas of Bedford, Lynchburg and Roanoke traditionally enter the show each year.
This year's art show will be judged by Jane Stogner, a retired art professor at Ferrum College. She is expected to view the pieces on Thursday, a day before the winners are announced at a reception scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.
Cheney said she enjoys seeing the winning pieces of art announced. "It's always a delightful surprise to see the winner's reaction."
Winners are announced in each of the five categories of oil, acrylic, watercolors and with mixed media. A Best in Show is also chosen out of all of the artwork submitted at the reception.
A People's Choice award is decided by votes from visitors to the show throughout the weekend and announced on Sunday.
The SMAC Art Show will begin Friday with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday the show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday the show will be open from 12 noon to 2 p.m.
Anyone attending this year's art show is required to wear a mask inside Bethlehem United Methodist Church.