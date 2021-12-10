SMAC to host holiday concert Dec. 17

The Smith Mountain Arts Council will welcome Roanoke Symphony Orchestra conductor David Stewart Wiley for his 25th anniversary concert at Smith Mountain Lake.

The Home for the Holidays concert will be Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center in Wirtz. Also performing will be flute/piccolo virtuoso Julee Hickcox and baritone and soprano singers Philip and Tara Bouknight

Wiley, a composer and pianist as well as conductor, has been a community fixture in the Roanoke Valley since he first arrived in October 1995 from the Minnesota Symphony. Wiley has offered the Smith Mountain Lake community 25 years of special concerts, collaborating with guest musicians from across the world.

Philip Bouknight, along with being the pastor at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, is an accomplished baritone who has performed extensively across the United States and abroad. Tara Bouknight is an adjunct professor at Hollins University, having sung in several title roles on the operatic stage as well as premiering two local composer Aaron Garber oratorios. Julee Hickcox, born in Singapore, began her flute/piccolo professional career as a teen with the Winston-Salem Symphony and has been a member of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra for over 20 years.