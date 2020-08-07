Small business grants still available from towns, county

More than 100 applications have been received so far for Franklin County’s Small Business Recovery Grant Program.
Vincent Copenhaver, CARES Act program manager, said a total of $420,000 had been requested but five applicants were not approved so checks for $377,500 were being cut to local businesses that met the critiera thus far. The Industrial Development Authority approved the first round of applications July 31.
The county has set aside $500,000 of the $4.8 million it received in CARES Act funding for the grant program, but a second round of grants was still being considered. The program aims to aid local businesses that were closed, lost revenue or underwent a reduction in force or other impacts stemming from the pandemic.
Mike Burnette, director of economic development for Franklin County, said applicants included at least 14 restaurants, as well as retail stores and personal services such as salons and spas. He added there is a wide range of losses being declared from $4,800 up to $1 million.
Grants are still available and are being awarded on a first come, first served basis. Businesses may receive up to $10,000 based on the number of employees it has or their actual demonstrable COVID-19 financial impact, whichever is less. Businesses will have to quantify how they were impacted to qualify for a grant.
Applications are being accepted until Aug. 14 or whenever funding runs out, whichever comes first.
For more information or to apply, visit www.franklincountyva.gov.
Businesses within the towns of Boones Mill and Rocky Mount are eligible to apply for the county’s grant program, as well as the programs each town launched in July.
Boones Mill officials earmarked the town’s $20,000 share of CARES Act funds for its Reinvigorate Boones Mill small business grant program. Businesses can apply for a $2,000 grant, but are required to show at least a 50% loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic. Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick said the town had received two applications thus far. The deadline to apply for Boones Mill’s program is Aug. 19.
Rocky Mount Economic Development Director Beth Simms said the town had received 23 applications for the Reset Rocky Mount grant program. She said monetary awards had not yet been determined, but the program was set up to provide grants of up to $5,000 to 55 Rocky Mount businesses. Information on the grant can be found on the Forms and Applications tab on the Rocky Mount website at rockymountva.org. Simms said businesses should expect to start receiving grants by Aug. 28.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.