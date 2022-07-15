Small business sector continues to grow

The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Franklin County as evidenced by the blossoming of new and expanded small businesses throughout the county. While the growth is a welcome sign to many, it has local economic develop officials concerned about the lack of retail and warehouse space available. Beth Simms, director of Franklin County Economic Development, said, “Commercial space is scarce.”

One example of blossoming small businesses is at South Main Plaza across from Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital. Bliss Salon and Spa has been joined by The Koffee Barn, A-List Dance Academy, Defy Gravity and The Band Room.

Also of note is the role of family in small businesses. Tracey Lozeau, owner/hairstylist at Bliss, is joined by her daughter, Megan Lorson. Next door is The Koffee Barn, which is owned by sisters Paula Lovett and Agnes Proctor. Three doors down from them is The Band Room which is owned by Kenny Matthews.

Across town in the Professional Village, which is across the street from Franklin County’s Public Safety offices, is Matthews’ wife Kera Spencer Matthews. She owns Gracefully Natural, which makes and sells all-natural body care products. Her business has expanded into the next two units of Professional Village to make more room for the mixology and fulfillment departments. The business has 32 employees, some of whom work remotely.

Another example of a family business is that of siblings Cheryl Pigg and Randy Jones who lease commercial space to small businesses in the area. The duo is well acquainted with entrepreneurs as their parents were business-minded and self-employed. Jones is self-employed as owner of Randy’s Auto Sales.

Jones said, “In Franklin County and Rocky Mount, a lot of things hinge on the production of small-business people. They provide a lot of the work force in the county. I want to see them [small businesses] do good. They do good, I do good. People want to have an opportunity for business in Rocky Mount. That’s what the town was built on to start with.”

In February, Jeff Robertson started working 20 hours a week with Franklin County and Rocky Mount as a small business advisor. He said, “The biggest thing is training and helping small businesses get started.” Robertson is eager to meet with and help potential and existing small business owners. He added that everything is confidential. To connect with Robertson, go to: roanokesmallbusiness.org and click on “get matched with an advisor.”

Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director for Rocky Mount, said, “Business is thriving in town. Right now our biggest challenge is finding commercial space for businesses to buy or lease.”

Simms urges “those with commercial space, please work with our small businesses to get them in there.”