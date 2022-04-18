 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Small fire contained near Signal Hill Drive

  • 0

On Thursday, multiple local agencies brought a fire under control near Signal Hill Drive close to the northwestern edge of Franklin County. The fire covered less than an acre. The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s office said the event is still under investigation, but reported no injuries. The fire took place south of a stretch of the Mountain Valley Pipeline route through the county, but the only property damaged seems to have been an ATV.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FCPS Teacher of the Year named

FCPS Teacher of the Year named

Franklin County Public Schools held its annual Educator’s Banquet on April 7. Jennifer Hatch was named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for the…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sunrise on Easter Sunday