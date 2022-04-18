On Thursday, multiple local agencies brought a fire under control near Signal Hill Drive close to the northwestern edge of Franklin County. The fire covered less than an acre. The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s office said the event is still under investigation, but reported no injuries. The fire took place south of a stretch of the Mountain Valley Pipeline route through the county, but the only property damaged seems to have been an ATV.
Small fire contained near Signal Hill Drive
- Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed and another wounded when gunfire broke out Thursday afternoon in Rocky Mount.
Out-of-town scammers are once again on the prowl and local law enforcement officials say they are prepared, but caution the public to be vigilant as warmer weather arrives.
Heather Hodges went missing in April 2012. Her boyfriend, Paul Jordan II, has long been a person of interest in the case. Now he is charged with second degree murder.
Franklin County Public Schools held its annual Educator’s Banquet on April 7. Jennifer Hatch was named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for the…
WYTI radio station—also known as the “voice of Franklin County”—has seen its fair share of changes in 65 years, and the last five have been no…
The former Rocky Mount police officer was off duty when he participated in the insurrection.
As the needs of the community continue to increase, Lake Christian Ministries is looking to expand its longtime headquarters in what used to b…
Efforts to get a Franklin County Public Schools career and technical education center project off the ground seem to be gaining momentum after…
On April 20, Boones Mill is conducting its second public input meeting to help inform a complete rewrite of the town’s Comprehensive Plan.
GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed nine out of 10 bills sponsored by a Democratic state senator whose bills were threatened during the legislative session by a senior aide to the governor.