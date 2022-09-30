Smith Farm walking trail proposed

Reba Dillon may be a little closer to her goal of installing a walking trail on Franklin County’s Smith Farm property.

The Smith Farm is a 395-acre parcel of land on the Blackwater side of Smith Mountain Lake.

“It’s everything from open pastures to wooded areas, and it’s just really pretty,” Franklin County Director of Parks and Recreation Paul Chapman said at a Sept. 20 Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Dillon represents the Gills Creek District on the Franklin County Parks and Recreation Board. During the public comment portion of the supervisors’ Aug. 16 meeting, Dillon requested permission to build a walking trail on the Smith Farm property.

“I’m not asking you all for any money to help build it. We have the means to build it. The community is more than willing to help build it. ... I’m asking for approval to build this,” Dillon said Aug. 16.

The proposed trail would be in the northern part of the property and would loop around the inside edges of Lovely Valley, Crafts Ford and Burnt Chimney roads.

Dillon indicated there is a need and desire for walking trails in the area. A Sept. 20 staff report said “trails continue to be one of the highest requested recreational amenities by citizens.”

The trail proposal also aligns well with a 2016 conceptual master plan for the Smith Farm, which falls in the county’s Union Hall District. Union Hall District Supervisor Tommy Cundiff is wholeheartedly in support of the trail and, on Sept. 20, applauded Dillon for her efforts.

“Ever since I’ve been on the board it’s been my biggest dream to develop the Smith Farm as far as recreation is concerned. ... We’ve kicked this can around for a long time and we have somebody here ... who is willing to put up some of her money ... and get it started,” Cundiff said.

Importantly, there are deed restrictions on how the Smith Farm land may be used. The county also maintains two mitigation banks on the property.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines a mitigation bank as an “aquatic resource area” like a wetland or stream. Mitigation banks provide “compensation for unavoidable impacts to aquatic resources. ... The value of a bank is defined in ‘compensatory mitigation credits.’”

In other words, the positive environmental impact of a mitigation bank is treated as a “credit” that offsets a negative environmental impact elsewhere, bringing the environment into balance.

In exchange for credits, localities and companies get permission to pursue projects that will have a negative impact aquatic resources. Sometimes, an entity owns a property that generates credits. When that’s not the case, the entity has to purchase credits, which is expensive.

The Smith Farm mitigation banks generate credits, saving the county money.

“They’ve already been used, so far, in the Glade Hill Fire and Rescue Station, the Lakewatch Solid Waste Convenience Center, Summit View Business Park ... plus tons of other future potential,” Chapman said.

The county needs to do a survey to make sure the proposed trail won’t interfere with the deed restrictions or mitigation banks. The survey could cost between $10,000 and $15,000. On Sept. 20, Chapman said Dillon has offered to help pay for the survey work if necessary.

On Sept. 20, the board signed off on the survey and directed county staff to start in on planning and development.

“I think the next step is to go into the planning stages, because there’s a lot — how we’re going to finance it, how we’re going to maintain it — ... but it doesn’t hurt anything ... to go to the next step for planning and development,” Board Chairman and Boone District Supervisor Ronnie Thompson said.