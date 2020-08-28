Smith Mountain Arts Council to hold annual art show Oct. 24-25

Submitted by Anne Reynolds
The Smith Mountain Arts Council will host its 31st annual Art Show on Oct. 24 and 25 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. The deadline for entries is Oct. 1.
Every year, SMAC celebrates local artists by staging an exhibit to showcase their works. Awards will be presented in six categories, including acrylic, oil, watercolor, mixed media, other (examples include pastel, pencil, stained glass, sculpture, woodworking) and youth.
There will be no reception kicking off the show this year due to concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
All artwork must be original and ready to hang with wire attached. Dimensions should not exceed 50 inches by 36 inches, including frame. Each piece must be accompanied by a 3-inch by 5-inch card, affixed to the back of the piece, specifying the piece’s title, artist’s name, medium and price.
No reproductions, copy work, computer-aided work or photography will be accepted. Works submitted in previous SMAC Art Shows will not be accepted.
Entry forms, along with a complete listing of rules and entry fees, are available at www.smithmountainartscouncil.com/page-18311.
The show will be open to the public to view the entries on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 25 from noon to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 Old Moneta Road (Route 122), in Moneta. Viewing will be limited to small, timed groups of masked visitors only. Award-winning entries in each category will be available on the SMAC web site and social media after the event is over on Oct. 25.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.