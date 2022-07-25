Smith Mountain Lake boat and jet ski collision injures 3

At least three people were injured in a collision between a jet ski and a boat on Smith Mountain Lake Thursday night.

Todd Ohlerich, chief of the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department, said members of his department, Moneta Fire Department, Moneta Rescue, Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Franklin County Public Safety and Scruggs Fire Department responded to a call about the collision at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Ohlerich said the collision happened on the lake near the end of Merriman Way Road.

"It kind of happened in the middle of the channel and since one county's on one side and one county's on the other, I had everybody respond because I didn't know where they were going to end up," Ohlerich said.

Ohlerich said there were four adults and five children on the boat, which sank after the collision with the jet ski.

"By the time we got there everybody had been pulled into another boat, because their boat sunk, so they ended up in the water. A good Samaritan came up before we got there and pulled all of them into his boat," Ohlerich said.

The rider of the jet ski and two adults on the boat were transported from the lake to receive medical care, and Ohlerich helped oversee the removal of the jet ski and boat from the water Thursday night.

Ohlerich said the weather was clear and there was still plenty of light in the sky at the time of the collision.

"We're lucky in how it turned out, that not more people are injured," Ohlerich said.

Paige Pearson, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources public information officer, said notification of the collision came into DWR dispatch at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday. She said members of the DWR accident reconstruction team were at the scene Friday.