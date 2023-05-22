MONETA — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the victim in the Monday morning drowning at Smith Mountain Lake.

John Charles Lewis, 51, of Portland, Oregon, was found in the water by first responders near the dock of a home in the 400 block of Channelview Drive in Moneta. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Public Safety and Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a possible drowning at the home at 9:54 a.m.

According to Sgt. Megan Huston with the sheriff’s office, Lewis was believed to be working on the dock at the time.

“Despite extensive life saving measures, the male was pronounced deceased,” the Huston said in a news release provided on Monday.

Huston said there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances in the drowning at this time. Lewis was not wearing a life jacket, according to the sheriff’s office.

This incident marks the third drowning in Smith Mountain Lake this year. Two Danville men died when their boat capsized Jan. 2. Authorities recovered their bodies Jan. 5 near the Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp in Penhook.