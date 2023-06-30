A hazardous chemical found in the Roanoke River has made its way to Smith Mountain Lake, more than 40 miles downstream from the likely source.

Testing by the Virginia Department of Health detected GenX, a so-called forever chemical used in the manufacture of many consumer products, in lake water that is treated and distributed to customers in the surrounding area.

The concentration was 5 parts per trillion, below a government health advisory that recommends no more than 10 parts per trillion over a lifetime of consumption.

Nonetheless, the Western Virginia Water Authority wrote in a June 15 letter to its customers in the area that it wanted “to make you aware of this test data.”

It came as little surprise that GenX has lasted so long and spread so far after being released into the South Fork of the Roanoke River from a company in Montgomery County.

“They are called ‘forever chemicals’ for a reason,” Mark Barker of the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League said of GenX and other PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, that do not break down naturally in the environment.

Prolonged exposure to PFAS can increase the risk of some cancers, compromise the body’s immune system and cause reproductive effects such as decreased fertility or high blood pressure in pregnant women, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The water authority was recently informed of the Health Department’s tests, which were part of a statewide effort to determine how widespread the man-made chemicals are in public drinking water supplies.

A water treatment plant at the lake is operated by the authority in partnership with the Bedford Regional Water Authority. Smith Mountain Lake is the primary source of drinking water for customers in the Westlake and Scruggs Road areas of Franklin County.

“This drinking water is filtered and disinfected prior to going to our customers, and the water system is in full compliance with all drinking water standards,” the letter stated.

Last year, the authority identified ProChem, an industrial water management company, as the source of contamination from its Elliston location on the banks of the Roanoke River’s south fork.

Equipment tainted with GenX was being cleaned by ProChem in a process that generated waste water which was inadvertently sent to a public treatment plant, the company has said, and then released into the river.

ProChem stopped servicing the equipment last September, and levels in the river have gradually decreased.

GenX was first discovered in 2020 in Spring Hollow reservoir, about 5 miles downstream from ProChem. Concentrations in Spring Hollow and the Roanoke River, which supplies the reservoir, were well above the 10 parts per trillion threshold set by the EPA.

A carbon filtering system has reduced the level. The most recent samples of treated drinking water, taken June 9, show a concentration of 5.4 parts per trillion.

But other tests show that GenX is still present upstream of Spring Hollow, prompting the water authority to stop pumping water from the Roanoke River to fill the reservoir.

As a result, water levels have dropped steadily over the last year. Despite the recent rains, the reservoir was at 37.2 feet below full pond Tuesday, meaning that it has about 58% of its capacity remaining.

The water authority has reduced by half of the amount of water it distributes from Spring Hollow, which goes to about 12,800 customers, most of them in Roanoke County.

To make up the difference, more water has been drawn from Carvins Cove, which has tested negative for forever chemicals previously and again in the Health Department’s latest sampling.