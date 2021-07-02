Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club Scholarship Trust awards 10 scholarships

SML Lions Club Scholarship Trust is awarding four-year $6,000 scholarships and three $3,000 transfer scholarships this year.
All 10 of the scholars had outstanding academic records, were active in high school activities and did volunteer work. Their activities included student government, athletics, band, choir, National Honor Society, scholastic competitions, and many others. Altogether they are a very worthy group.
The three transfer scholarship recipients plan to complete an associate degree at Virginia Western Community College and then transfer to a four-year Virginia college or university.
Eliza Quesenberry, daughter of Natalie and Steve Quesenberry, plans to transfer to Virginia Tech to pursue a master’s degree in English. She was in multiple choirs and a member of the All-Virginia Chorus. She received the Thomas Hofelich Transfer Scholarship,
The Giesla Jackson Transfer scholarship went to Stefan Knott. He is the son of Lynae and Jeffrey Young. Stefan plans to major in Information Technology at Liberty University. He was a wrestler and captain of the soccer team at FCHS.
Madison Williams received the Jody D. and Joseph G. Brown Endowed Transfer Scholarship. She has worked at McDonald’s since 2017 to earn money for college. She plans to go to Virginia Tech to major in biomedical engineering. Debra Williams is her mother.
All the students receiving four-year scholarships are members of the National Honors Society. In addition to school activities and volunteer work, several of them were employed long hours earning money to help the family and save for college expenses.
Heather Whitlow, daughter of Michele Whitlow, accepted the William Telford Scholarship. She is going to Ferrum College to major in psychology or business administration. She was a first-place regional winner in Future Business Leaders of America. Heather has worked 35 hours a week as a crew trainer at McDonald’s for the past three years.
Jaden Bernard, daughter of Kimberly and Timothy Bernard. received the Marcia K. Kelly Scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Virginia and major in international relations. Jaden was an active member of Eagle Choir, Eagle Excellence, and Student Council. She also worked on the FCHS Yearbook and volunteered with Community Helping Local Lives.
The Leonard Gereau Scholarship went to Madeline Sellars, daughter of Mary-Evelyn and David Sellars. She plans to major in political science at Virginia Commonwealth University. Madeline was the class president for three years, played soccer, volunteered at Lake Christian Ministries and The Booker T. Washington National Monument, and worked at West Lake Golf and Country Club.
Hunter Brown earned the Jody D. and Joseph G. Brown Endowed Scholarship. He is going to Virginia Tech to major in microbiology. Hunter was in marching band as well as the band’s leadership group. He merited Certificates of Achievement in College Biology and Wildlife and Natural Resource and is the son of Pamela and Dean Brown.
The Scholarship Trust awarded The Carroll Downing Scholarship to Haley Whitlow. She is going to major in criminal justice at Ferrum College. Haley won first place in regional and fourt place in State in Future Business Leaders of America. She, like her twin sister, worked 35 hours per week for last three years as Crew trainer at McDonald’s. She is the daughter of Michele Whitlow.
Emily Arrington received The Shirley and Raymond Holt Endowed Scholarship. She is going to Christopher Newport University to major in pre-medicine. Emily was a teacher at Blue Ridge Performing Academy, Foster parent at FC Humane Society, and treasurer of Health Occupations for Students of America. Her parents are Susan and Arnie Arrington.
The recipient of the Cynthia K. and Lynn Decker III Endowed Scholarship is Ewan Benjamin. He plans to major in History at Bridgewater College. Ewan was in both Jazz Band and Marching Band and Model United Nations. He is a Boy Scout and is the son of Teresa and Ian Benjamin.
— Submitted by Joseph G. Brown, president, SML Lions Club Scholarship Trust