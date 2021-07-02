Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club Scholarship Trust awards 10 scholarships

All the students receiving four-year scholarships are members of the National Honors Society. In addition to school activities and volunteer work, several of them were employed long hours earning money to help the family and save for college expenses.

Heather Whitlow, daughter of Michele Whitlow, accepted the William Telford Scholarship. She is going to Ferrum College to major in psychology or business administration. She was a first-place regional winner in Future Business Leaders of America. Heather has worked 35 hours a week as a crew trainer at McDonald’s for the past three years.

Jaden Bernard, daughter of Kimberly and Timothy Bernard. received the Marcia K. Kelly Scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Virginia and major in international relations. Jaden was an active member of Eagle Choir, Eagle Excellence, and Student Council. She also worked on the FCHS Yearbook and volunteered with Community Helping Local Lives.

The Leonard Gereau Scholarship went to Madeline Sellars, daughter of Mary-Evelyn and David Sellars. She plans to major in political science at Virginia Commonwealth University. Madeline was the class president for three years, played soccer, volunteered at Lake Christian Ministries and The Booker T. Washington National Monument, and worked at West Lake Golf and Country Club.