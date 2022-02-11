Smith Mountain Striper Club reels in new members, casts in new direction

The Smith Mountain Striper Club recently welcomed new leadership looking to set the organization on a new direction in the coming years.

Lake resident Chad Gilmore was named as the new club president last year. He was one of several club members put into leadership positions and marking the start of a new focus for the club.

“The club basically rebooted,” Gilmore said of the new leadership.

The change came after Gilmore said the club, like many others around the lake, was essentially shut down due to the pandemic in 2020. He said there were concerns the club might end until the new group came in to start things back up last spring.

The retooled club had its first in-person meeting in September and have slowly gone back to their regular schedule of meetings the first Friday of each month at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library. Gilmore said the first meetings have had several new members attending with some being new full time lake residents.

Gilmore said active membership for the club is around 150 people with about 25% of that being new members.

One new direction for the club is to have more informative club meetings each month. Gilmore said meetings will have discussions on fishing techniques as they have in the past, but much of that can be found online now.

A new focus will be hearing from lake experts from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources or other organizations. Last week’s meeting featured Mike Gafford, manager of the Vic Thomas Fish Hatchery in Brookneal. The hatchery supplies the striper that are stocked in the lake each year.

Gilmore said the Smith Mountain Striper Club is working to build a closer relationship with the DWR. Each club member keeps a journal of dates they fished, hours fished, fish harvested and the size of fish. The journal is provided to the DWR to help in better understanding how many fish are in the lake. The information can help in adjusting the number of striper stocked in the lake each year.

Another effort is for more community outreach for the club. Gilmore said the club is planning a month long fishing contest in April to log striper catches to turn in to DWR. Members will get points for fish caught as well as for bringing interested non-members along.

Gilmore said the club is also looking to participate in events to get more young kids interested in fishing. He is considering another event this summer that would invite kids to join members fishing.

As for overall fishing at Smith Mountain Lake, Gilmore said things continue to improve. While he sticks mostly to striper fishing, he has seen a noticeable improvement in largemouth bass fishing.

“The largemouth bass fishing is as healthy as I have every seen it,” Gilmore said.

The inclusion of a new baitfish in recent years has also helped in striper fishing, Gilmore said. The new baitfish is the blueback herring likely introduced to the lake by accident.

“I think it’s probably the best bait fish we can have in our lake for striper,” Gilmore said.

Striper often stay on the move and follow baitfish around the lake to feed. Gilmore said he has seen a lot more “plump” striper in recent years which indicates they are eating well. He couldn’t say if that was ultimately due to the blueback herring.

Like other activities out on the water in recent years, fishing has seen an increase in popularity. Gilmore said a lot of fishing equipment is in high demand due to more people getting into the pastime.

That high demand is expected to bring in even more new members in the coming months. Gilmore said club meetings are reaching capacity at the current location at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library. He is currently looking into a bigger location for future meetings.