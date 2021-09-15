SML Business Expo plans moving forward

Plans for this year's Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo are moving forward. While other area events are being canceled due to COVID-19, efforts are continuing to hold the longtime lake event on Oct. 15.
Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce officials announced Sept. 3 that sponsorship and registration are now opened for the 17th Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo scheduled to be held at the indoor gymnasium at Eastlake Community Church. This will be a new location for the event which has been held at the Franklin County Family YMCA in previous years. The event was canceled last year.
“This indoor gymnasium is an ideal space for the expo, said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the chamber. "It offers plenty of room for the 100-plus businesses we expect to participate, and eliminates the concern of inclement weather.”
The expo was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19 concerns. It is traditionally held on the first Saturday of May each year.
“We will continue to monitor COVID developments within our region closely,” Stanley said. “While we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to move forward with our current plans for the expo, the health and safety of the community will be of the utmost importance. We’re prepared to alter plans for this event should the need arise.”
In addition to offering the opportunity to showcase products and services to hundreds of area businesses owners and the general public, expo exhibitors also highlight job openings, according to Stanley.
“We’re excited about the ability to connect local businesses with job seekers in the Smith Mountain Lake Region,” Stanley said. “Anyone looking for a job is encouraged to come to the Expo and meet potential employers.”
The expo is free and open to the public, offering residents and visitors the opportunity to engage with Smith Mountain Lake-area business professionals. Examples of industries expected to participate include medical, health and wellness, media, home and garden, financial, real estate, hospitality, travel, home services and construction. In addition, a number of clubs and civic organizations will also be on hand.
Sponsorships are also available. Applications for sponsors and exhibitors are available online at visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-business-expo. Those interested may also contact Stanley at 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com.