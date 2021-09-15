SML Business Expo plans moving forward

Plans for this year's Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo are moving forward. While other area events are being canceled due to COVID-19, efforts are continuing to hold the longtime lake event on Oct. 15.

Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce officials announced Sept. 3 that sponsorship and registration are now opened for the 17th Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo scheduled to be held at the indoor gymnasium at Eastlake Community Church. This will be a new location for the event which has been held at the Franklin County Family YMCA in previous years. The event was canceled last year.

“This indoor gymnasium is an ideal space for the expo, said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the chamber. "It offers plenty of room for the 100-plus businesses we expect to participate, and eliminates the concern of inclement weather.”

The expo was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19 concerns. It is traditionally held on the first Saturday of May each year.