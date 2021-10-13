SML Business Expo returns this Friday

Everything is a go for the Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo this Friday. After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the annual lake event is returning at a new location and a new fall time.
Despite all the changes this year, more than 100 area businesses and organizations are expected to participate in this year’s expo on Friday. The number is in line with expos held in previous years.
“I was very pleasantly surprised,” said Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrew Bruns of the number of participants this year. He said businesses and organizations signed up at a time when some are facing hardships due to pandemic as well as staffing shortages.
This year’s expo will be held at Eastlake Community Church in Moneta. Booths will be set up in the gymnasium of its newly constructed church building completed last year.
Bruns said the new location will allow everything to take place in one open room this year. He said the location will also have ample parking for visitors to the event.
Participants in this year’s SML Business Expo include medical, health and wellness, media, home and garden, financial, real estate, hospitality, travel, home services and construction. Several clubs and civic organizations also will be on hand, according to a news release provided by the SMLRCC.
“We’re thrilled about the ability to connect local businesses with job seekers in the Smith Mountain Lake Region,” said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the chamber, said in the news release. “Anyone looking for a job is encouraged to come to the expo and meet potential employers.”
Stanley said expo exhibitors will also be highlighting job openings and serve as a mini job fair for the community.
More than $3,500 in door prizes will also be given away at this year’s expo. Bruns said the SMLRCC will be giving away prizes every 15 minutes during the expo.
While the change to a fall date for this year’s expo due to the pandemic, Bruns said he plans to speak to this year’s participants to see if a fall time for the expo works better than the regularly scheduled date on the first weekend of May each year. If enough participants are in favor, it could become a more permanent change.
Masks will not be required to participate in this Friday’s expo. Bruns said masks will only be “encouraged” for visitors and participants. Disposable masks will be provided for free at the door.
This year’s SML Business Expo will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. this Friday.