SML Business Expo returns this Friday

Everything is a go for the Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo this Friday. After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the annual lake event is returning at a new location and a new fall time.

Despite all the changes this year, more than 100 area businesses and organizations are expected to participate in this year’s expo on Friday. The number is in line with expos held in previous years.

“I was very pleasantly surprised,” said Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrew Bruns of the number of participants this year. He said businesses and organizations signed up at a time when some are facing hardships due to pandemic as well as staffing shortages.

This year’s expo will be held at Eastlake Community Church in Moneta. Booths will be set up in the gymnasium of its newly constructed church building completed last year.

Bruns said the new location will allow everything to take place in one open room this year. He said the location will also have ample parking for visitors to the event.