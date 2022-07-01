SML Center Inc. names new board members

At the most recent meeting of SML Center Inc., 14 Smith Mountain Lake-area residents with varied skills and experience signed on as members of its board of directors.

All are supporting the “Grand Plan” effort to purchase and renovate the 40,000-square-foot former Grand Home Furnishings showroom with their time, talent and contributions.

New and returning board of directors are:

* Vicki Gardner returns as president of the board. Gardner moved to SML with husband Tim in 1986 and quickly immersed herself in the community through church, boards, events and business. After years of working as a regional and national marketing director, she served as executive director at the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce for 17 years. Her survival of wounds suffered during the tragic shooting of two broadcasts journalists outside her office in August of 2015 became a catalyst for renewing the effort to create a community center here, and she formed Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc. a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a venue for entertainment, events and education at SML.

*Jack Phillips is a retired engineer who has lived at the lake operating Bedford Landings Bed & Breakfast for the past 10 years. Prior to moving to SML, he designed products ranging from jet fighter aircraft to cell phones to medical devices, earning 25 U.S. patents and numerous foreign ones along the way. He is a certified flight instructor and teaches seaplane flying at SML Aviation. He is also a licensed realtor and is currently board chairman of the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce. In his spare time, Phillips enjoys building and flying airplanes and is currently building a wooden sailboat.

*Trish England and her late husband moved from Delaware to Smith Mountain Lake in 2007 to settle in a location that would be a magnet for family visits. Over the years she has been a member of various lake organizations, including the American Association of University Women, 100+ Women Who Care and the SheDoos. England is an architect with experience in all building types. She owned her own business for 15 years, principally designing minor league baseball stadiums until retiring at SML. When she became aware of plans to develop a community center, England contacted the Board to offer pro bono services for preliminary design and cost estimating. She joined the board in 2016 and chairs the design and construction committee.

*Kathy Hodges is the executive director of workforce development for Franklin County, and her 17 years in that capacity has deepened her passion for Smith Mountain Lake and its abundant beauty and joys. While supervising operations of The Franklin Center, she’s realized the need for a venue for education, entertainment, events and social gatherings nearer to SML that will even further enhance the area’s year-round offerings. Hodges serves as secretary for the SML Center Inc.

*Jerry Hale vacationed at SML for 18 years before moving here full time in 2003. He immediately engaged in a wide variety of activities, including musical and theatrical productions that all struggled to find suitable venues. He was deeply involved in planning and coordinating scores of activities as part of SML’s 50th anniversary in 2016. His experience as a marketing executive for DuPont for 35 years is providing critical guidance for the SML Center’s communications efforts, and his passion for living here adds energy to the project.

*James Tarantino moved from New England to Smith Mountain Lake in 1997 with his late wife Michele to be closer to her family. The country setting surrounding a beautiful lake was where the couple planned to live out their retirement. After careers in both radio broadcasting and software development, Tarantino became active with the Lake Players and the Smith Mountain Arts Council. “Planning performances here always begins with the hurdle of finding a suitable location for the event,” he noted. He is lending his energy and organizational skills to several aspects of the venue’s acquisition, refitting and, in time, operation.

*Matt Karris lived in Manhattan, N.Y., for most of his life but now makes Smith Mountain Lake his permanent home. Karris is a proud member of Actors Equity Association and an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers union. He is an award-winning musical theater director, professionally taught all levels of acting and musical theater for more than 30 years, and today many of his students can be seen on Broadway, national television and in feature films. Karris is utilizing his career experience to help cultivate the drama performance and arts education scene at Smith Mountain Lake. His experience will also help guide design and equipping of the performance-related spaces at the SML Center.

- Submitted by SML Center Inc.