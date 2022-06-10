SML Center raises funds with Steel Drum Band show

The SML Steel Drum and Marimba bands brought summer-like island music to the area recently with a Saturday afternoon performance at Eastlake Community Church.

The concert was held as a benefit for the “Grand Plan” to create an indoor community center facility for events and celebrations, education, entertainment, meetings, business development and visitor information in the vacant 40,000 square foot Grand Home Furnishings building in Westlake.

“Several thousand dollars from ticket purchases, donations and pledges at the show will go toward the ‘Grand Plan’ effort,” said SML Center Inc. president Vicki Gardner. “With the availability of the Grand property, we finally have a practical route to creating a long-needed SML Community Center. But we need to act now, before that opportunity passes us by.”

Gardner was pleased with the turnout and attendees’ enthusiasm for the Grand Plan project. “Looking at a diagram of the multi-purpose spaces being considered for the building renovation, people could easily envision how the center will support the SML community in so many important ways. An abundance of happiness can always be found when Lakers gather. That is what the SML Center is all about.”

Gardner also expressed special thanks to the many musicians who donated their talents, to SML Center Board members who helped organize and staff the event, to Eastlake for its hospitality, and to all who donated and pledged their support.

Those who wish to learn more about the SML Center project can do so at SMLGrandPlan.com. The site accepts donations via PayPal, pledges, and sign-ups by those who wish to contribute time and talent to the effort.

- Submitted by Jerry Hale