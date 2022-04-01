 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SML Chamber announces annual award winners

Area businesses and community advocates were honored at the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner March 24 at Bernard’s Landing Resort and Conference Center.

“We were so thrilled to recognize our exceptional leaders and supporters in person this year, along with Chamber staff, directors, ambassadors and volunteers,” said SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns. “These are the people and organizations that contribute to making the Smith Mountain Lake region an outstanding place to live, work and play. Hats off to all the nominees and winners.”

The 2022 winners were:

Ambassador of the Year: Julia Darling, Savvy Promos

Tourism Advocate of the Year: Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals

Also nominated: Bedford Visitor Center/Destination Bedford; Drifter’s; Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House

Business of the Year: Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House

Also nominated: American National Bank & Trust; Capps Home Building Center; Carilion Clinic

Customer Service of the Year: Carilion Wellness

Also nominated: Capps Home Building Center; Lifestyle & Lake Real Estate Group; Smith Mountain Lake Wash Pros

Nonprofit of the Year: Eastlake Community Church

Also nominated: Agape Center; Lake Christian Ministries; SML Good Neighbors

Leader / Community Champion of the Year: Jessica Bohn Bishop, JBohn Bishop Mercantile

Also nominated: Waller Perrow, Mariners Landing; Ryan Waters, Bridgewater Marina; Lynette Webb, Mulch ‘N More!

- Submitted by Andie Gibson

