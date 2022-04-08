SML chamber looks to keep track of visitors

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is working to get a more detailed picture of who is visiting the lake each year to better advertise the area for potential tourists and future residents.

Since February, the chamber has joined the business service company Datafy that can provide a variety of details on people visiting an area. The company uses GPS tracking installed as part of multiple cell phones apps to see who is coming to Smith Mountain Lake, where they are going and how long they stay.

Andy Bruns, executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the information is an invaluable tool in better understanding tourism to the area. He said Datafy can break down details such as the income of a visitor and even how much they spent during a visit.

While there may be some concerns about companies using GPS tracking information, Bruns said the technology is currently being used by a variety of companies. “We are just tapping in to what is out there already,” he said.

Datafy does not provide names and addresses of each visitor. The nationwide business service only provides general information that can assist companies in marketing.

Bruns said Datafy can provide data on visitors as far back as February 2018. He said the chamber is currently analyzing the data to see what useful information can be found. He said the four years available gave a good example of tourism before and during the pandemic.

“We’ve had two terrific tourism years because of COVID,” Bruns said. Tourism at the lake has significantly increased as people looked for more spacious places to visit closer to home.

In an effort to keep tourism booming at the lake, Bruns said the chamber is working to expand its advertising this year. Advertising was cut the past two years due to reduce funding at the chamber after several of its annual events were canceled in the past two years.

“We cut everything back quite a bit,” Bruns said.

The chamber’s usual marketing consists of advertising in regional magazines or placing brochures at key locations around Virginia. Bruns said, with Datafy, the chamber can be more targeted with its marketing to get more bang for the buck.

“With the same amount of money I can reach hundreds and hundreds of people digitally,” Bruns said.

Datafy can provide information on people who have visited other lakes, but have never visited Smith Mountain Lake. Bruns said he can even use the data to find out what types of people visit the lake regularly and advertise directly to similar people.

“We are going to be able to slice and dice this data down,” Bruns said.

The advertising would go directly to the person the chamber is trying to reach. It would be seen in ads on websites a person visits on their phone. Bruns likened it to a person shopping for a product online, then the product showing up as an advertisement when visiting other sites.

Bruns said the targeted ad campaign is expected to begin in the coming months as the lake begins its summer season.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.