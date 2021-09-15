 Skip to main content
SML Civitan Club hosting golf tournament
SML Civitan Club hosting golf tournament

Paul Menschner Photo

Paul Menschner is pictured playing in a previous Civitan Golf Tournament.

 Submitted Photo

The Smith Mountain Lake Civitan Club will host the 7th Annual Civitan Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 24 at the Copper Cove Country Club.

This tournament benefits local non-profits working to meet local needs, with an emphasis on assisting those with developmental disabilities. The cost for a four-player team is $340 or $90 for an individual player. Cost includes lunch, beverages, balls and a mulligan. The beneficiaries include Children’s Assistive Technology Services, Bedford Ride, Valor Farm and Food For Kids.

Those who are interested in learning more about the tournament or sponsorships should contact Joan at (540) 588-5180.

Additional information about the club can be found on its Facebook page.

